News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 15:43:26 -0500') }} football Edit

9/25 Practice Report With Coach Interview

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

The Golden Eagles continued their prep for UTEP Wednesday. There is not much to learn about when looking at UTEP. They are a big football team. They do not have an overabundance of speed, but look ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}