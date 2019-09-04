9/3 Practice Report: USM Offense Prepares for MSU Defense
The Golden Eagles continued practice for their upcoming game in Starkville vs Mississippi State. Their was some really good news coming out of practice that Foxworth does not have to sit out anytim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news