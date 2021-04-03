BigGoldNation - BGN 2021 March Madness: Final Four picks

I think we’ve earned the right to come back for another week of picks after stacking up a 9-3 record SU, but the question here is which two teams will earn the right to play for a national championship??

Baylor (1) v. Houston (2) - 4:14 p.m. on CBS

If Houston can’t make more than 36 percent of its shots, Baylor wins this game easily. That’s the rate these Cougars have shot at over their last three games. However, they have everything else they need. Houston knows how to win the turnover battle. They’re also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, which is an area of concern for the Bears. But most importantly, they’ve been a nightmare on the defensive end of the floor all season. The Cougars won’t let this be an easy fight.

Pick: Houston

(2)Gonzaga (1) v. UCLA (11) - 7:34 p.m. on CBS

We’ve said it before; we’ll say it again. The Zags are only playing against themselves on this quest for perfection. We’ve seen this program choke against UCLA in the tournament before too. It gave us something to think about as we’ve praised the No. 11’s for weeks now. Even so, it’s still a reach to fade Gonzaga in this spot. If you saw any holes in their game Tuesday, let us know. Evan Mobley? No problem. USC’s zone? No problem. Not many people thought it’d be that simple. 27 straight wins by double digits is hard to argue against, and while the Bruins do deserve their flowers now, I’m nowhere near convinced they have enough to snap this streak.

Pick: Gonzaga (1)

Join the discussion and let us know where you agree or disagree in the comments!!Follow @BigGoldNation, @bgnheathhinton & @ritchietmr on Twitter for more updates.