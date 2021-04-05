BigGoldNation - BGN 2021 March Madness: NCAA Championship pick

Our Final Four picks didn’t exactly age as well as we would’ve hoped, but BGN still has a 10-4 record straight up with one game left to pick. Gonzaga and Baylor soon meet to decide who takes home the 2021 NCAA title. Will Gonzaga (31-0) end its run undefeated or can Baylor (27-2) find a way to knock off the top dogs??

Gonzaga (1) v. Baylor (1) - 8:20 p.m. on CBS

We stand behind what we’ve said for weeks now. The Zags will have to beat themselves before they lose outright this tournament. We’ll see if Baylor can make them. Unless you live under a rock, fell off the face of the planet or simply hate the game of basketball, you couldn’t have possibly missed the late-game heroics from Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs which helped Gonzaga pull out one of the all-time great games in NCAA history. If any team is going to be the first to go undefeated since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoisers, it’s this Gonzaga unit. But if any team is going to give them a similar fight as the Bruins, it’s the Baylor Bears.

Baylor has one of the deepest backcourts in the country with three guards who can all score 14-plus points and shoot 39 percent or better from behind the arc. They showed they can get out in front quickly with threes in the Final Four, too. Junior guard and leading scorer Jared Butler went four of five from deep against Arkansas and now enters the title game averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 assists in this tournament. The Bears might have an answer for Gonzaga’s potential top-three NBA pick in Suggs as well. His name is Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Davion Mitchell - undoubtedly the toughest matchup for Suggs to date.

Nothing that happens will surprise us, but in the biggest moment we’ll stick with the team that hasn’t lost in over a year and has never lost to this Baylor program. Beyond Timme and Suggs, who combine for 33.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, don’t forget you also have Corey Kispert averaging 18.8 points and a 44.5 three-point percentage as one of the best shooters in college basketball. We’ll hope UCLA tapped into something the Zags weren’t sure they had yet and that it makes them even more driven to finish the job.

Pick: Gonzaga (1)

