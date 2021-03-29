BigGoldNation - BGN 2021 March Madness: Elite Eight picks

Only one round remains to determine the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four. Big Gold Nation’s picks went 6-2 straight up in the Sweet Sixteen and there’s plenty more where that came from. Without any further ado, we give you our official BGN Elite Eight selections.





Houston (2) v. Oregon State (12) - 3/29, 6:15p on CBS

We’ll start by acknowledging this Oregon State team deserves much more respect than they’ve gotten. We picked them to knock off Loyola-Chicago (8), and they should definitely be considered among the hottest NCAA tournament underdogs of all-time. However, Houston just does everything so well and it’s been hard not to like them all season. The Cougars are too efficient on offense which won’t allow Oregon State to stay competitive if they have significant dry spells again.

Pick: Houston (2)





Baylor (1) v. Arkansas (3) - 3/29, 8:57p on CBS

Arkansas feels like the team with a Treasure Island ‘black spot’ simply escaping its inevitable fall round after round. Two-point margins in each of the last two games. But these Razorbacks still know how to compete, they know how to recover and they know to close. In that same breath, Baylor is as solid as they come and undoubtedly a championship threat. We see Baylor as the better offensive team across the board, proving to be a bit too much for this Arkansas squad.

Pick: Baylor (1)





Gonzaga (1) v. USC (6) - 3/30, 6:15p on CBS

If you go against a favorite, we actually think this might be the spot to do it. Doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to though. It’s the toughest game in months for this undefeated Gonzaga unit which has won by double digits in 26 straight games. Hands down our favorite game of the week. USC’s Evan Mobley is a must watch, too. We’re curious to see how Gonzaga holds up if they deal with more adversity than they’re accustomed to. Expect a good one.

Pick: Gonzaga (1)





Michigan (1) v. UCLA (11) - 3/30, 8:57p on CBS

We’ve preached about the No. 11’s appeal throughout this tournament. Going against UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen was one of our two mistakes, but this Big Blue team is a different monster. The Isaiah Livers injury hasn’t caused them to skip a beat. It’s been quite impressive to watch, and Juwan Howard can’t get enough credit. Two teams with a lot of guts here. Which one has more??

Pick: Michigan (1)





