Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 13:45:49 -0500') }} football Edit

BGN Exclusive Interview With Southern Miss OC Shannon Dawson Part 1

Xmrxgovxp0brsxcl5nj6
Southern Miss
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

Big Gold Nation had the opportunity to sit down and discuss the upcoming 2018 football season with Southern Miss OC Shannon Dawson. Coach Dawson was open and honest about the Golden Eagles and what...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}