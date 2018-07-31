Big Gold Nation recently had a chance to chat with Jarrett Guest, the newest USM QB commit from Kennesaw, Ga. He is a 6'3 165lb QB who will be a senior this season. Here is a transcript of the conversation.

1.What about Southern Miss is the reason/reasons your wanted to play for the Golden Eagles? "I really loved the environment and total atmosphere of the school. The Coaching staff really made me feel at home. The football faculties were incredible, as good or better than any I’ve seen throughout this whole process. The campus was awesome and the classrooms were really advanced. Education is also really important to me and felt like southern miss will provide me a great one."

2.What are your best attributes as a player/QB? "I am a leader on the field and an extension of a coach. I believe I throw the ball as well and as accurate as anyone and maneuver in the pocket very well. I can run when I have to and always keep defenses guessing with my speed and physicality."

3.What coach/coaches have you created a relationship with during your recruitment? "Coach Gonella and Coach Hopson have really made me feel like a member of the Golden Eagle family."

4.What QB do you model yourself after? "Jared Goff"

That's not a bad one at all. We appreciate you chatting with us at Big Gold Nation and wish you nothing but luck in your Senior season. "Thank you for taking the time to chat with me as well"

