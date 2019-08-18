News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 21:58:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Fall Camp Report: Scrimmage #2 Review With Player/Coach Interviews

Lbcoia8upxbz0hkr7qwp
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

The Golden Eagles held their second scrimmage of the season Saturday night at The Rock. Coach Hopson seemed pretty happy after the scrimmage ended. Once again the defense won the day, but the offen...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}