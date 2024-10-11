Game 6 Preview: ULM

in other news
Week Four Game Preview: Jacksonville State
Southern Miss aims for a road revival on Saturday.
Practice Report 9/18 - USM hungry for a win in spirit filled practice
In a very spirited practice this morning, the Golden Eagles continued their preparation for Jacksonville State this
Practice Report 9/17 - USM faces must-win at Jacksonville State
Southern Miss football is back at practice before a ginormous game that very well could determine the trajectory of the
Golden Eagles outmatched by quality opponent again
A competitive first half was rapidly washed away in the final two quarters.
The good, the bad, the ugly from Southern Miss's 49-24 loss to USF
Southern Miss took a tough loss at the hands of the South Florida Bulls, 49-24, where the Golden Eagles just couldn’t
in other news
Week Four Game Preview: Jacksonville State
Southern Miss aims for a road revival on Saturday.
Practice Report 9/18 - USM hungry for a win in spirit filled practice
In a very spirited practice this morning, the Golden Eagles continued their preparation for Jacksonville State this
Practice Report 9/17 - USM faces must-win at Jacksonville State
Southern Miss football is back at practice before a ginormous game that very well could determine the trajectory of the