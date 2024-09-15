Golden Eagles outmatched by quality opponent again

The game started in August and finished in September.After more delays than I have probably ever seen watching Southern
Dima Mixon sat down with Cole Parke of the Kentucky Kernal to get an insight in the Wildcats before kickoff. 1.
The Golden Eagles face a stiff test to open the season in Lexington.
It’s a win or start over season for Southern Miss football. What are the keys to meeting the mark?
Southern Miss football wrapped up their second-to-last practice before making the trip up to Kentucky for the first
The game started in August and finished in September.After more delays than I have probably ever seen watching Southern
Dima Mixon sat down with Cole Parke of the Kentucky Kernal to get an insight in the Wildcats before kickoff. 1.
The Golden Eagles face a stiff test to open the season in Lexington.