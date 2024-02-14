Peter Boehme is aiming to bust myths and make To The Top Collective a high-level force to serve student athletes.





In the new age of college athletics, paying student athletes is at the forefront of disdain for those who love amateur athletics for what it used to be. But when college sports became a billion-dollar revenue machine, it was inevitable. The athletes are the drivers of value, they assume the physical and other risk, and are now being compensated for it.





There’s little question that the combination of NIL and the wild frontier of the transfer portal has lent itself to a souring of what made college athletics great. Changes must be made to prevent a collapse of the current system, but doing so will be a bit like pushing molasses up a sand hill.





But some things remain true, even with the rapid evolution. Firstly, much of the good remains.





At the lower resource programs that won’t have their name in the forthcoming gold-plated TV contracts and don’t have the cash to put microchips in their shoulder pads, amateurism is still the driving force of interest. If the highest resource entities do split off into a new minor league-esque faction, the TV money could eventually taper off and filter back to those holding to what made college athletics great.





For those not who don’t get $100 million in the mailbox every year, it’s now about survival. It’s about putting themselves in the best possible position when reformation comes to pass. And it will.





Peter Boehme was named the executive director of To The Top Collective more than a year ago, the leading partnership between student athletes and NIL opportunities. Under his direction, the collective has exploded in growth. This is good news for Southern Miss. A high-powered NIL collective is the gas in the tank towards not only surviving in Division 1 athletics, but in improving position in a crowded field.





“It’s important,” said Boehme, the former Southern Miss punter. “And obviously, me being a former athlete, we love it. You love the fact that we have these opportunities now. You can give to the school, to Eagle Club, and all the sports clubs, it’s very important we have those operational funds. But at the same time, NIL is there for a reason.”





But with collectives, NIL partnerships, and everything that comes with it, there’s still plenty of unclarity. Where does the money go when supporters give to the general fund? How do they know it’s getting to the right place? How much of donated money goes to operating costs? Does it really make a difference?





“Essentially, we didn’t have a great deal of overhead last year because we didn’t do a lot of extracurriculars,” said Boehme on the operating budget. “Our goal is to be at a 90:10 ratio. We were well below 10% on overhead costs last year – but we’ve got the website to manage, different partnerships that give the athletes increased opportunities.”





“So, for instance, if you give to the collective, part of that will go to fees with our partners who give our athletes platforms for opportunity. The general fund is disbursed based on need and each team’s budget is a little different. If there’s something we need in a specific place, we’ll make that decision accordingly.”





From Boehme’s perspective, giving to the established collective is the most direct way to make sure NIL donations do get to the right place and make the most significant impact. Even those operating costs, such as the website and events for the collective, directly affect the growth of the collective and consequentially the level of opportunities for Southern Miss athletes.





“As a collective, we’re able to be transparent and make good decisions for the future,” said Boehme. “So, the money is going to get to the players and also helps us grow opportunities for all of them. They’re going to be taken care of. We’re going this thing so we can sustain what’s coming. Our roster values are going to have to grow and each year we’re going to have to maintain that. We’re able to manage it in a way that takes care of each player and grows opportunities for everyone.”





Will Hall hasn’t been shy in telling Golden Eagle supporters that a commitment to NIL is necessary for the success and longevity of his program and all the others on campus. In an exclusive interview with BigGoldNation, he didn’t beat around the bush when asked how significant NIL is right now.





“It is without doubt the single most important factor in college athletics right now,” said Hall.





“The world we’re in right now, to show you have the ability to raise funds, for us that’s To The Top Collective. Whether you like or don’t like it, it doesn’t matter. If you love Southern Miss, you’ve got to figure out a way to embrace it and figure out a way to join if you’re able.”





Hall expanded on this notion, echoing the expectation many hold that a larger split is coming and that the ability to drive support via NIL could be what delineates those future divisions.





As it stands, an annual NIL coffer of one million dollars is the target to compete among the upper echelon of the “Group of Five”. And while a heavy percentage goes to football, the highest revenue-generating sport, reaching that 7-figure number allows an abundance of opportunities for the other sports.





“We’re really close to where we need to be,” said Boehme on the collective’s growth. “I think we can easily double that and get to 1.2 or 1.5 [million]. That’s for all sports.”





And though many may not know it, that growth has directly contributed to keeping existing talent intact in the last year. “Case in point: Slade Wilks is still on the roster,” noted Boehme. “A large part of that is because of the opportunities we laid out with NIL if he stayed for another year and made another run at Omaha. He had a lot of options and we’re happy to have him back.”





Wilks is just one example in what’s becoming a growing list. And Boehme is committed to doing things the right way to make sure that continues to happen. Part of that is dispelling incorrect assumptions.





For example, most NIL deals are made over the lifetime of a college athlete’s career. The public tends to focus on the big numbers and assume those figures are immediate and ongoing, but that’s usually not the case. Boehme likened the structure of the deals to guaranteed money in NFL contracts. “You might as well write them on a piece of toilet paper,” he said. “There’s only a certain amount of money that can actually be counted on.”





“We do things a little bit differently. We like going semester by semester. Because of the transfer portal, that’s the way we’ve been able to offset the troubles of not having the player do their part. I sit down with all the athletes at the beginning of each semester to make sure we don’t violate any NCAA rules. Meeting with a player or talking to them if they aren’t already wearing the Black and Gold is something we won’t ever do.”





“At the end of the day, these are kids. They can always go looking for other stuff. But I tell all of our athletes that grass is greener where you water it. Let’s keep watering the grass here and growing it.”





NIL and the transfer portal have rapidly transformed the playing surface. The day may come when the landscape takes another form and Southern Miss must adapt in a different way. But for now, NIL is the water that keeps the grass growing.





“Southern Miss has the most fans and most passionate fans in Group of 5,” said Will Hall. “If everybody got in on this, we’d be rolling better than some Power 5 schools. This could be our edge.”





“Anyone, anywhere, any amount” is the adopted slogan of To The Top Collective. Anyone can support the effort at tothetopcollective.com.