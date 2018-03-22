Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-22 21:27:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Photos From Spring Practice 2018

Nryhrnv3utrdtr1it0ur
Heath Hinton
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff
Wlm5yabqhes1xx0iqwdk
Heath Hinton
Lkwlpoq3gfc6ipsk9p4k
Heath Hinton
Ouevhr4eagod7sunlcf2
Heath Hinton
Jfvbqirvkam7vrr2iqdf
Payne!!!!
Heath Hinton
Ruxuotwtb1idfvwqvwfn
Heath Hinton
E8vaeil4qzb7fwttnevw
Heath Hinton

Hope you guys enjoy these!!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}