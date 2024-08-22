Practice Report 8/22 - Southern Miss continues prep for Kentucky
Southern Miss football was back at practice Thursday morning as it continued its preparation for Kentucky. The Golden Eagles spent about half of the practice working on their offense and two-minute...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news