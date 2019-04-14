Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 12:21:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Ritchie: 2019 Spring Game Recap

Vglyejesmd9yfmsji52n
Heath Hinton
Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Southern Miss held its spring game Saturday morning at The Rock with quarterback Tate Whatley ultimately lifting the Gold team to a 10-6 win over the Black.Whatley unofficially threw for 203 yards,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}