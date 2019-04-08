Ritchie: Monday Recap- Southern Miss Basketball Review
College basketball is finally coming to a close when Virginia and Texas Tech battle to cut down the nets Monday night, but let’s take this chance to review the 2018-19 Southern Miss basketball sea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news