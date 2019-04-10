Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 14:41:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Practice #10 Report

Gehovohphycsz47mvmqc
Southern Miss
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

The Golden Eagles are in their final full week of Spring Practice. They spent much of practice scrimmaging and really working towards the Spring Game Saturday at The Rock. Coach Faulkner has to be ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}