Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 13:56:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Practice 2019 Day 2 Report

U683bzlxgonwrqmcpdop
Southern Miss
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

Coach Hopson seems to be really pleased with what he has seen from his Golden Eagles during the first 2 Spring Practice sessions. He believes he has seen better overall effort and enthusiasm from h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}