Spring Practice 2019 Day 2 Report
Coach Hopson seems to be really pleased with what he has seen from his Golden Eagles during the first 2 Spring Practice sessions. He believes he has seen better overall effort and enthusiasm from h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news