This Week In Southern Miss Baseball
Southern Miss finished the season in 2nd place in the CUSA Baseball Standings. Southern Miss lost a 4 game lead with less than 3 weeks left in the season. The same things have hurt the Golden Eagle...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news