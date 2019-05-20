News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 14:26:38 -0500') }} football Edit

This Week In Southern Miss Baseball

Fdcvphdkhacrz1qvodlr
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

Southern Miss finished the season in 2nd place in the CUSA Baseball Standings. Southern Miss lost a 4 game lead with less than 3 weeks left in the season. The same things have hurt the Golden Eagle...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}