The Golden Eagles will make their 22ndpostseason appearance, while Longwood was invited to participate in Division 1 postseason play for the first time. Hailing from Farmville, Virginia, the Lancers are led by first-year head coach Griff Aldrich – one of the twelve finalists for the Joe. B Hall National Coach of the Year Award.

His team is riding a four-game losing streak, but don’t discount the underdog spirit/potential here. Aldrich was the director of basketball operations and recruiting/program development at UMBC when the Retrievers historically defeated No. 1-seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

USM head coach Doc Sadler has piled up 36 wins during the previous two seasons as the program slowly starts to regain its life of old. Over the last few years, there haven’t been many places better for emerging schools to find a catalyst toward greater goals than the CBI.

Loyola-Chicago, the 2015 CBI Champion, won it just three years before making an improbable run to the 2018 Final Four. In 2016, Nevada took home the CBI title and followed it with two consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament (including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2018). Wyoming and North Texas, the 2017 and 2018 CBI Champions, both went on to have 20-win seasons the next year. Southern Miss will be looking to add a notch of its own to this list.

The first round of the CBI will be played Mar. 19-20 in eight different host sites, and the bracket is reseeded prior to the semifinal and quarterfinal rounds. A best-of-three series will take place for the championship with alternating hosts between the two remaining teams. Take a look at the full bracket above.