News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 19:36:53 -0500') }} football Edit

USM vs. Rice: What to know, how to watch, series history and predictions

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Who’s playing, oddsSouthern Mississippi (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Rice (0-7, 0-3)Saturday, Oct. 26 – Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas. 12 p.m. CTLines*: USM -10, Over/Under 51What to knowSouthern Miss faces ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}