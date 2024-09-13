The Golden Eagles face a stiff test to open the season in Lexington.
It’s a win or start over season for Southern Miss football. What are the keys to meeting the mark?
Southern Miss football wrapped up their second-to-last practice before making the trip up to Kentucky for the first
Southern Miss is finally practicing for a game week this Tuesday, and they couldn't be more ready to play a game and
Southern Miss football was back at practice Thursday morning as it continued its preparation for Kentucky.
The Golden Eagles face a stiff test to open the season in Lexington.
It’s a win or start over season for Southern Miss football. What are the keys to meeting the mark?
Southern Miss football wrapped up their second-to-last practice before making the trip up to Kentucky for the first