News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-18 14:30:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

1st Team NJCAA All American PG Tae Hardy is excited to be a Golden Eagle

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Coach Jay Ladner and Southern Miss Basketball got a shot in the arm early during recruiting season with the commitment of PRCC PG Tae Hardy. When asked about Tae, Coach Ladner described him like th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}