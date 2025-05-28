BGN Exclusive: Q&A with Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated

With the Hattiesburg regional drawing near, Big Gold Nation was able to speak with Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated to take a look inside Alabama Baseball as the regional fast approaches.

1. Alabama lost 2 of their last 3 series and went 1-1 in the SEC Tourney, what will this team lean on more in the regional- pitching or hitting?

Alabama will definitely lean on its hitting. The Tide has possibly the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s MLB Draft in shortstop Justin Lebron (.315 average/18 HRs/ 72 RBIs) as well as a pair of dangerous bats in Kade Snell (.366 average/10 HRs/ 52 RBIs) and Richie Bonomolo Jr. (.320 average/ 8 HRs/ 52 RBIs).

Not to bring up bad Southern Miss memories, but that trio went a combined 6-for-13 with a home run and three RBIs while also drawing a pair of walks during Alabama’s 10-6 win over the Golden Eagles in April.

Alabama’s pitching isn’t nearly as deadly, but the Tide might have the regional’s best arm in Riley Quick, who has been projected as a possible first-round pick in this year’s draft. Southern Miss shouldn’t have to worry about him, though, as he’ll likely take the mound in the Tide’s opener against Miami.

2.What is the main weakness and strength of Alabama this season?

As mentioned earlier, this Alabama team is pretty good at the plate. The Tide is hitting .280 as a team and has five regulars with a slugging percentage of .450 or higher.

As for weaknesses, Alabama’s bullpen isn’t the best. Closer Carson Ozmer is pretty dependable, but the Tide will get into trouble if its starters can’t get deep into games this weekend.

3. What has HC Rob Vaughn done to help take Alabama Baseball to one of the better in the SEC?

It helps when you have MLB talent like Lebron and Quick, but Vaughn has also done a good job of finding talent from the junior college ranks. Bonomolo and Bryce Fowler were two quality JUCO additions this offseason, while Snell was a great pickup from last year. Vaughn has also established a nice culture and has provided plenty of optimism for the program moving forward.

4. Name 4 Crimson Tide players that we should keep our eye on headed into the regional.

Lebron, Snell and Bonomolo are definitely three dangerous players. I’d put Quick on that list, too. However, like I said earlier, USM likely won’t have to face him.

One somewhat under-the-radar name is first baseman Will Hodo. The Waynesboro, Mississippi native is batting .281 and is second on the team with 14 home runs. He went 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs scored while drawing four walks during Alabama’s win over USM earlier this season.