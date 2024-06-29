Following the close of another athletics year, it’s time to hand out some superlatives.





It’s that time of the year again, folks. It was a 2023-24 season of highs, lows, and plenty in the middle. To celebrate those that we think did it best, BigGoldNation presents the 2023-24 Goldie Awards.





Male Athlete of the Year





Heath: Frank Gore, Jr.





I think it’s kind of obvious, not only for what he meant on the field, but what he meant off the field. The young man was a leader, helping the team gel in a tough season when things didn’t go their way. A guy that was proud to play in the Black and Gold when he could have gone a lot of different places.





Ben: Dalton McIntyre





I’ll go with McIntyre here primarily because he led the way in multiple facets for what is currently the most consistently successful program on campus. In many ways, he exhibited what 2024 Southern Miss baseball was. Nothing flashy, but gritted his teeth and got the job done any way he could.





Female Athlete of the Year





Heath: Dominique Davis





What she did in her time at Southern Miss was phenomenal. Her leadership on and off the court, being able to take seven young ladies and reach the Super 16 of the WNIT was impressive. The way she carried herself, always available to speak to kids and adults. Easy choice.





Ben: Hannah Borden





It’s hard not to go Dom Davis here, but Hannah Borden was equally spectacular in her own right. In what was a season of reconstruction and foundation-setting for Coach Poole, Borden led the way. A Sun Belt-best .775 slugging percentage, .381 batting average, and a single-season record (and Sun Belt best) 18 home runs will do the job. A smattering of postseason awards was well-earned. You can throw a Goldie on the shelf too, Hannah.





Clutch Performer of the Year





Heath: Niko Mazza





In a game where Southern Miss’s backs were against the wall in the regional, Mazza came out and pitched a complete game 2-hitter against a really good Northern Kentucky lineup. One of the best performances from a Southern Miss pitcher, and I’ve seen some good ones.





Ben: Matthew Russo





I’ve been high on Matt “The Bull” Russo since he landed on campus and I watched in fall scrimmages two years ago. It was a bit of a head-scratcher when he struggled in limited time in 2023, plus the early stages of 2024. But it always felt like he would break out. He did that and more, becoming one of the Golden Eagles’ most dependable bats down the stretch and especially in late-game scenarios. I expect more of that in 2025.





Coach of the Year





Heath: Joye Lee-McNelis





I’ve always made it well known that I have a fondness for Coach McNelis. Do I agree with everything she does? No. But the lady’s tough as nails and I think the world of her. The fact that she got those seven players to play the way they did in the WNIT, to get to the Super 16 was special. With everything she’s been through moving through cancer and beating it – tip of the hat to you, coach. It was incredible.





Ben: Juan Cardona





There’s no denying it was a rough and tumble season with a disappointing finish for the Hardwood Eagles in 2023-24. A tsunami of injuries and Jay Ladner’s health scare should have meant collapse. But Cardona was a tube of gorilla glue holding things together ‘til the bitter end. The players responded to his tenacious, spirited style when their head man and a basket full of key players were all down. And for that, he’s more than deserving.





Game of the Year





Heath: Football – 34-31 (OT) Win at Louisiana-Lafayette





The Golden Eagles had to score late to win and really should have lost. They were outmanned but played incredible football. We saw the emergence of Ethan Crawford. It was one of those games where Southern Miss wanted it more than Louisiana. It was a game that showed what Frank Gore, Jr. was capable of in primetime. That’s my game of the year down in Cajun Country.





Ben: Men’s Basketball, 64-63 Win vs. Troy





Down 18 with 12 minutes to go, many slumped shoulders in the crowd at Reed Green were starting to point towards the exit signs. But Ladner’s crew refused to go down against then-league-leading Troy. Victor Iwuakor, Donavan Ivory, and Austin Crowley were magnificent down the stretch, and Iwuakor’s funky, game-winning last-moment layup to win the game won’t soon be forgotten in Hattiesburg.





Quote of the Year





Heath: Matthew Russo: “We always believe we’re gonna come back. All we need is a bloop, bloop, and a blast and we’re right back in it.”





I think a quote can define a team, and Russo’s quote when asked if the team ever thought they were out of it against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt tournament describes the team so well. Coming from behind a lot of the time, started slow a lot, but stepped up and played so much better toward the end of the season.





Ben: Ozzie Pratt: “I hate Oxford. That place sucks.”





Pratt was a welcome addition to Southern Miss baseball not only for his leather, but for his personality. This pick isn’t because it was targeting Ole Miss, but because I love seeing non-South Mississippi guys buying all the way in at Southern Miss. Pratt, the Senatobia native, did that and won over many a Golden Eagle faithful for it.





Clutch Moment of the Year





Heath: Ethan Crawford Game-Tying 4th Quarter TD at Lousiana-Lafayette





Late in the game, the Golden Eagles needed a score. Crawford scrambles out of the pocket and, on the run, throws a dime in the endzone for the touchdown. He should have been sacked. And getting that win probably gave Southern Miss a little momentum going into the offseason.





Ben: Victor Iwuakor Game-Winning Layup with 2.9 seconds left vs. Troy





This one’s self-explanatory. Southern Miss was dead to rights in this game. So was Austin Crowley after drawing a double team on the final possession. The collective draw of breath from the crowd as the ball found Iwuakor and the deafening roar as his push shot banked in was some kind of fun.





Rising Star of the Year





Heath: Colby Allen





This one’s hard because a lot of young athletes stepped up and helped Southern Miss be successful in many sports this year. Doing what Allen did against Indiana was special. He showed he can be a starter next year. His demeanor on the mound – what he showed was phenomenal. He was asked to carry a big load at the end of the year – fantastic job by him.





Ben: MJ Daniels





Obviously, this one stings a little. But Daniels was dominant on the back end of the defense in his only year wearing the Black and Gold. He was a commanding presence in the secondary and was primed for an all-league-type season in 2024. We mourn his passing because of who he was as a person, but he deserves credit for what he did on the field as well.





Veteran of the Year





Heath: Austin Crowley





This is a guy that had a chance to go other places too. But he came back and wanted to further his legacy at Southern Miss. Maybe he didn’t have the year he wanted, but without him I’m not sure where the Southern Miss basketball team would have been. His leadership on the floor, his ability to play injured and do whatever it took, I think that’s the sign of a strong person and AC showed that many times.





Ben: Austin Crowley





I’ll echo Heath here. I think back to the news breaking of Crowley’s commitment to Southern Miss out of the portal and see it as a turning point. He carried more weight than most could carry in 2023-24 and did it with character.









Many athletes who made this year special go unnamed, as is always the case when handing out awards like this. The young men and women who compete are the ones that make Southern Miss athletics a special thing, and we’re proud of how they represented the Golden Eagles this turn around the calendar.





Here’s to the moments we enjoyed and the moments to come.