Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 15:14:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Keys To The Golden Eagles Opening Up CUSA Play Successful

Coaalybb73pqeqiy4jxj
Southern Miss
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

The Golden Eagles open up CUSA play with a 3 game road trip. Going to La Tech, Rice, and North Texas to start the season, in normal circumstances, would be tought to overcome. The fact the Golden E...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}