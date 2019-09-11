News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 14:14:52 -0500') }} football Edit

5 takeaways from Southern Miss vs Mississippi State

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

After getting a chance to watch the game from this past Saturday, there were a few things that stood out to me. Many, many times we have heard Coach Hopson call a player a "Southern Miss" guy or ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}