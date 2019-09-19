9/18 Practice Report With Coach Interview.....
Well let's get the injury situation out of the way. Boothe was walking around with only a brace on, no boot, and no crutches, which means he will probably be back after the Bye week. The Eagles wor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news