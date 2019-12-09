An old rival Tulane awaits Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Miss and Tulane have a long, storied history of playing each other in all sports. For football the game turned into a rivalry that saw "The Battle For The Bell" become one of the more anti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news