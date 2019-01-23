Baseball Media Day Quick Hits..
Southern Midd Baseball hosted it 2019 Media Day today, January 23, 2019. Scott Berry and Matt Walner adressed everyone and then reporters had the opportunity to request other coaches and players (v...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news