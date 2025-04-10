BGN Exclusive: Q&A with 2026 ATH/TE commit Broderick Peters

Broderick Peters, a 6’4” 235 athlete who is also listed as a tight end, verbally committed to Southern Miss on April 5. The Hammond, LA product and class of 2026 prospect holds offers from the likes of Troy, Texas State, Arkansas State, and Louisiana Tech.

Peters sat down with Heath Hinton to give his thoughts post-commitment.

Heath Hinton: Broderick, what was it about Southern Miss that you liked and that led to cementing your commitment?

Broderick Peters: When I first came from junior day, I had talked to coach [Dalton] Williams. And it just felt genuine.

Coach Huff gave a speech, and I liked what he was saying – I know he’s a winning coach and he’s won. So, when I went back for the spring practice this Saturday, I talked to Coach Huff and said, ‘I like what you were saying.’ I liked the facility and felt they were doing a good job. I know Coach Huff can win and that they can help me become a better man in life.

Heath: How much did NIL play into your decision? Was that part of your consideration when looking for a school?

Broderick: NIL was never on my mind. You know, I still have a full season left. If it was about NIL, I would have waited until after.

But I like the staff, I like the coach, I like the program, and I feel like it’s somewhere I can play early and develop into the best player I can be. That’s what helped me make my decision. And it’s a good location and everything.

Heath: What are your best attributes as a football player? Where do you thrive and where do you maybe need a little work?

Broderick: You can always get stronger, faster, more explosive. I want to get smarter – watch film and get more football savvy.

But, what I do best, I can make plays from any position on the field – offense or defense or special teams. I’m a student of the game. I lock in on watching film, the tendencies of the team and what they do in certain situations.

Heath: Being from Hammond, you’re not far away and don’t have to make a big change culture-wise. Did that make a difference?

Broderick: I’m from Hammond, but I transferred to McComb three or four weeks ago. So it’s an hour and a half from here and about two hours from Hammond. So anybody that wants to see me can be right there.

It’s the same down south feeling and not that big of a change. My mama and my grandmama always want to watch my games so I wanted to be somewhere they could come see me.

Heath: How have you liked the transition to McComb so far?

Broderick: I like the change. We’re gonna get a ring.

Heath: You talked about your versatility. If you came in and they gave you the choice of playing any position, what’s the position you’d choose?

Broderick: Whatever position needed.

I don’t have a desired position – wherever they need me. Wherever they feel like I can make the biggest impact, I’m there right now.

Heath: You talked about the impression Coach Huff made on you. How settling was the interaction you had with him as a recruit coming in?

Broderick: I just feel like he gave me a sense of security. I felt like what he was telling was the truth. He wouldn’t lie to me or just tell me what I want to hear. I also feel like he’s somebody I could relate to.

And something else that stood out to me too was that 40 people bought into him at a new school after winning a championship. It takes a real man for all of them to follow him from West Virginia to Mississippi after winning a championship.