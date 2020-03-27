News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 15:48:22 -0500') }} football Edit

BGN: Q&A with new Southern Miss OC Matt Kubik

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Newly hired Southern Miss offensive coordinator Matt Kubik recently sat down with Rivals to discuss his thoughts on the Black and Gold thus far. The former Louisiana Tech quarterback has replaced B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}