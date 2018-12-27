Breaking Down 2019 Recruiting Class: Wide Receivers And Tight Ends
The Golden Eagle coaching staff had done a really good job recruiting talent and speed at the WR position and this year is no different. They also have done a good job in reloading the TE position....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news