Coach McNelis did things her way and we are better for it.

Working at a local radio station in Hattiesburg, I can remember they day I found out we were broadcasting Lady Eagle Basketball. Little did I know it then, but that was the start to one of the most enjoyable times working in radio. This was the same time they were moving the C-USA Tournament to the Star in Dallas.

The first time I met Coach was in Reed Green Coliseum. She was tough at practice. If the whole team didn't do something right or in the time she wanted, it was going to be done again until she got what she wanted. I remember being a little nervous about going up to her after practice, she was a little upset at the team. Yet, once I introduced myself, those feelings quickly vanished. She wanted to know where I was from, where I went to high school, when I attended Southern Miss, how long I had been involved with radio, and where I went to church. That was the first of many life talks I had with Coach in her office.

Then there was the time I traveled to The Star for the C-USA Tournament with the play-by-play guy, at the time, Josh West. We left after the Lady Eagles but somehow got there before they did. Of course, we had stopped at Buckys on the way over and as we were leaving the phone rang and it was the Director of Operations Drew Granger (Who is new HC for Sumrall Football). It was a semi-emergency as we had to go pick up pizzas for the team and we did. However, Coach had to have a specialty pizza, so operation Get Coach's Pizza ASAP Cause She is Hungry went into action. We completed a 20 mile round trip in less than 15 minutes to beat the team to the hotel by 2 minutes. Everything was good until the young lady working the desk knocked the pizza on the floor. Coach looked at us and starting laughing came over gave us a hug and thanked us for the effort. That was Coach for you. If you made the effort she would never forget it and would always be there to help you. That was her way, and anyone who's life she touched, you were better for it.

After my amputation, she made sure to keep up with me and mom to ask if we needed anything. She would always call with an uplifting message or sometimes just a willing ear to listen. She was so kind to my mom. We went to a game a few years back and mom has some supplies for me and her in her purse. Of course, you don't want to use a clear purse for those to keep some privacy. We were about to leave because they wouldn't allow mom in. Coach came down the stairs, stopped to speak and give us a hug. We told her we were leaving and she told us "oh, no you are not." She threw me her office keys and told me to put our stuff in there and if we needed anything just go there and get it. She didn't have to do that, but that was Coach.

There are numerous stories I could tell about the leader of the "Feisty Bunch." I also know the ending to her story it is not over. Her legacy will live on for generations by the lives she touched. She is now home with her mom and dad in Paradise. Coach got to hear those words that made it all worth while. I can see Joye Lee-McNelis entering the pearly gates hearing, "Well done they good and faithful servant." There is no more sorrow, no more pain, no more cancer. I love you Coach and thank you for making my life better because you were in it.