Cook's Home Run Helps Golden Eagles Beat UNO

After a series sweep in Boone, North Carolina, Southern Miss returned back to Pete Taylor Park for their final midweek game of the season against New Orleans which ended victorious for the Golden Eagles 9-4.

Tuesday’s night game didn’t start ideally for Southern Miss as the Privateers struck first thanks a two-run double in the 1st. It took the 3rd inning for Southern Miss to get the ball rolling thanks to a RBI single by Carson Paetow that tied the game up at two. Drey Barrett helped the Golden Eagles pick up their first lead of the evening thanks to a sac-fly RBI, which saw Southern Miss lead 3-2 after the 3rd.

Another sac-RBI in the 5th helped the Golden Eagles lead 4-2 over the Privateers. UNO responded quickly in the 6th. The Privateers knocked in a pair of RBI singles to tie the game. Jake Cook flipped the script on the game in the following inning with his first home run of the year, which gave the Golden Eagles the lead right back 7-4. Cook's shot jumped off the bat at 100 mph, and went out of the Pete traveling 395 feet. This marked Cook’s first home run in over 10 years, the last time he hit one was back in his 13U days.

“I’ve not hit a home run in 10 years. It felt like a bunch of triples and doubles that I’ve hit. When I was hauling out of the box, I was expecting it to not get over the fence, and it did.”

Southern Miss continued to add on the pressure as in the 8th, Ben Higdon knocked in a RBI single to make it eight, before Davis Gillespie put on the final touches with a RBI single of his own to make it 9-4 and the Golden Eagles improve their winning streak to six games.

Southern Miss returns back to Sun Belt conference play with a weekend series against Arkansas State.