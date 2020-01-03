Eagles feel shorter practices could lead to better results at bowl.
One thing that can not be denied during the Golden Eagle's practices leading up to the bowl, they were the shortest practices of the season. Where normal practices, during the season, lasted anywhe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news