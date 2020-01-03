News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 17:46:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Eagles feel shorter practices could lead to better results at bowl.

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

One thing that can not be denied during the Golden Eagle's practices leading up to the bowl, they were the shortest practices of the season. Where normal practices, during the season, lasted anywhe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}