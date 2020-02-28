Eagles must maneuver a week off befor traveling to UTEP for CUSA bonus play
Coach Jay Ladner and the Southern Miss basketball team are sure of one thing. If the Golden Eagles are going to make it to the CUSA Basketball Tournament at the Star in Frisco, Texas, they will hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news