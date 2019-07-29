Fall Camp Preview: Linebackers
If there is any group on the defensive side of the ball that have questions, it is the Linebackers. That being said, there is some serious talent there, and with the addition of graduate transfers ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news