JUCO DB Fred Smith Jr. discusses Southern Miss visit
Fred Smith Jr. is a 6'1 180 lb Rivals 2* DB out of Jones College. Fredrick was one of many JUCO recruits who took a visit to Southern Miss last weekend. With Southern Miss loosing starters on defen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news