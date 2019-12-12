News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 14:17:12 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO DB Fred Smith Jr. discusses Southern Miss visit

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Fred Smith Jr. is a 6'1 180 lb Rivals 2* DB out of Jones College. Fredrick was one of many JUCO recruits who took a visit to Southern Miss last weekend. With Southern Miss loosing starters on defen...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}