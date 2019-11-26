JUCO DE Dominic Quewon talks Southern Miss commitment
Southern Miss got a nice boost in recruiting yesterday with the commitment of Iowa Western Community College DE Dominic Quewon. The 6'3 250 lbs Minnesota native was tabbed by JC Gridiron as one of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news