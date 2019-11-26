News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 13:57:19 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO DE Dominic Quewon talks Southern Miss commitment

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Southern Miss got a nice boost in recruiting yesterday with the commitment of Iowa Western Community College DE Dominic Quewon. The 6'3 250 lbs Minnesota native was tabbed by JC Gridiron as one of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}