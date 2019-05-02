Inside the head basketball coach’s office at Southern Miss hangs a photograph Jay Ladner was hired to recreate – an image he plans to capture in due time on a foundation of Mississippi’s own.

The picture shows Reed Green Coliseum at full capacity not but a handful of years ago, framing an experience some have given up on and many long to witness again. Despite entering the spring signing period behind the pack, Ladner refuses to undercut the transition process for marginal additions to immediate success. His eyes are set on putting together a team built for the long-term. To him, that starts with products right here in his own backyard.

“We have to be built primarily with Mississippi players,” Ladner said. “What’s happened over the years is a lot of the guys that would be great players for us here at USM have decided to go elsewhere. We don’t want that to happen anymore.

”In order to accomplish this, Ladner will have to answer the call of those in the community who supported his hire and give them a product worth returning to see. It means providing consistency and ultimately a championship contender. Even so, Ladner doesn’t believe anyone can put any more pressure on him than he’s already put on himself to achieve these goals. “But it’s a good pressure,” Ladner said. “It’s a motivated kind of pressure. I want it to work, and it’s gonna have to work. I’m excited about what we’ve done already in the first week, but we’re going to work our tails off to bring Southern Miss back to where it was support wise.”

Staff decisions

Southern Miss made the first two Ladner-era hires official Wednesday: assistant head coach Kyle Roane and director of operations Garland Wilson. Both Roane and Wilson previously worked with Ladner at Southeastern Louisiana.

Two assistant coach positions still remain open, and so does the prospect of Southern Miss basketball legend Clarence Weatherspoon returning to the staff. Weatherspoon served as an assistant at Southern Miss under Doc Sadler and was on the shortlist of head coach candidates after Sadler stepped down.

Both sides have been in communication recently and plan to meet soon to discuss keeping Weatherspoon in the fold.

“’[Weatherspoon] and I have a great relationship,” Ladner said. “He’s the most decorated player – and we’ve had some great players here – but he’s the most decorated of the decorated. He’s the face of our program. I want Clarence Weatherspoon involved in our program one way or another. We want him involved. We need him involved.”

Spring signees

Southern Miss has added three spring signees since Ladner took over. Isaiah Jones (Connors State), Hunter Dean (Lakeshore HS) and Jeffery Armstrong (Massanutten Military Academy). Ladner even compared the post presence of one to No. 35 himself.

“When Spoon was here, he wasn’t trying to finesse anybody,” Ladner said. “What you saw is what you got, and you better get your face mask and shoulder pads on because he was bringing the thunder. Isaiah Jones is that type of player, and that’s what we want.”