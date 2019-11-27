News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 14:08:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Trying to make heads or tails out of this CUSA mess

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

If there is one thing I have learned throughout this whole "adding" scenario to the CUSA tiebreaker rule, it is that there is absolutely no transparency in CUSA. Here is the quote I received from C...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}