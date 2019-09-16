News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 15:48:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday Coach's Presser: Alabama Game Week

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

A few highlights from today's presser:1. On (RB/WR) Neil McLaurin's touchdown pass…"Those plays are plays that you pull out of the hat every now and then. There's not a lot of rhyme and reason. Nei...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}