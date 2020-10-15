Opponent Preview: UTEP
Many, if not all teams, dip into the talent pool that is JUCO football. Some do it to fill holes. Some do it and try to change the the fortune of their programs. UTEP has tried to change the cultur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news