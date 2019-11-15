Position needs in the 2019-2020 recruiting class: Offense
During the next few weeks we will be looking at recruiting needs for Southern Miss football with this 2019-2020 recruiting class. Let's break this down by offense and defense. On offense there were...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news