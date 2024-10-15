Advertisement
in other news
Southern Miss Basketball Returns to Practice, High Expectations for 2024-25
Southern Miss Basketball hit the practice floor Tuesday morning to prepare for the 2024-25 season, and expectations are
• Dima Mixon
Is there any hope for a turnaround in 2024?
All signs indicate another season of stark regression under Will Hall.
• Ben Milam
Week Four Game Preview: Jacksonville State
Southern Miss aims for a road revival on Saturday.
• Ben Milam
Practice Report 9/18 - USM hungry for a win in spirit filled practice
In a very spirited practice this morning, the Golden Eagles continued their preparation for Jacksonville State this
• Dima Mixon
Practice Report 9/17 - USM faces must-win at Jacksonville State
Southern Miss football is back at practice before a ginormous game that very well could determine the trajectory of the
• Dima Mixon
in other news
Southern Miss Basketball Returns to Practice, High Expectations for 2024-25
Southern Miss Basketball hit the practice floor Tuesday morning to prepare for the 2024-25 season, and expectations are
• Dima Mixon
Is there any hope for a turnaround in 2024?
All signs indicate another season of stark regression under Will Hall.
• Ben Milam
Week Four Game Preview: Jacksonville State
Southern Miss aims for a road revival on Saturday.
• Ben Milam
Practice Report 10/15: USM hopes to play ‘best game’ against Arkansas State
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Southern Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- LB
- CB
- RB
- K
- ATH
- OL
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement