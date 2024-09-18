Practice Report 9/18 - USM hungry for a win in spirit filled practice

Southern Miss football and Will Hall returned to the practice field on Tuesday after an opening loss to Kentucky to
A season opening stumble could induce a spiral for Southern Miss – or a spark.
The game started in August and finished in September.After more delays than I have probably ever seen watching Southern
Dima Mixon sat down with Cole Parke of the Kentucky Kernal to get an insight in the Wildcats before kickoff. 1.
The Golden Eagles face a stiff test to open the season in Lexington.
Southern Miss football and Will Hall returned to the practice field on Tuesday after an opening loss to Kentucky to
A season opening stumble could induce a spiral for Southern Miss – or a spark.
The game started in August and finished in September.After more delays than I have probably ever seen watching Southern