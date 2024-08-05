Practice Report: Secondary shines as defense starts to heat up
After the day off, Southern Miss returned to the practice field early Monday morning for a new week of training camp. The practice mirrored all of the previous practices with shells on with team dr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news