News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 10:42:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Profile: (Q&A) 2020 RB Kywon Morgan, Oak Ridge HS

Mofohngqbilnvlfp9tmw
Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Kywon Morgan is a 5-10, 186 lb. running back out of Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas currently holding offers from Air Force, Murray State and Southern Miss. The Magnolia, Arkansas native and...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}