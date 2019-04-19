Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 20:03:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ritchie: Did Southern Miss make the right hire with native Jay Ladner

V85y5uyppsfmqgfxhmmm
Heath Hinton
Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Southern Miss introduced graduate and former student-athlete Jay Ladner as the university’s new head men’s basketball coach with yet another homecoming Thursday inside the Trent Lott Center. Ladner...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}