Ritchie: Did Southern Miss make the right hire with native Jay Ladner
Southern Miss introduced graduate and former student-athlete Jay Ladner as the university’s new head men’s basketball coach with yet another homecoming Thursday inside the Trent Lott Center. Ladner...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news