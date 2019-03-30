Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 18:30:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Ritchie: Spring Practice Report, 1st Scrimmage In The Books

C94udmrcvlko5ccfc2zh
Heath Hinton
Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Head coach Jay Hopson was adamant ‘the cream will rise to the top’ once Southern Miss finally put on the pads for a scrimmage, and that’s exactly what the Golden Eagles did Saturday morning during...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}